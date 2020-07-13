195 Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA with pool

/
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
1 Unit Available
9252 MCCARTY RD
9252 Mccarty Road, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This four bedroom, 3 full bath luxury townhouse features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, large gourmet kitchen/dining room combination with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
8150 GILROY DR
8150 Gilroy Drive, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
9220 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
9220 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1220 sqft
Gorgeous condominium in prime location is the Gem of Gunston Corner. Interior features include neutral color palette, vinyl, carpet and a cozy fireplace.
1 Unit Available
8169 COCKBURN COURT
8169 Cockburn Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1089 sqft
***GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO VRE, AMTRAK AND I-95***OPEN MAIN LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE*** LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HOA/CONDO FEE INCLUDED IN RENT**1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE***COMMUNITY POOL**
1 Unit Available
8812 TELEGRAPH CROSSING COURT
8812 Telegraph Crossing Court, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
3532 sqft
4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage on Wooded cul-de-sac lot. Silverbrook Estates in Crosspointe. Silverbrook South County School Pyramid.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Hill
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
37 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
44 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
1 Unit Available
8441 LAZY CREEK COURT
8441 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
***Gorgeous end unit rental townhome with oversized backyard in sought after neighborhood with lots of community amenities***2 assigned parking spaces, freshly painted neutral colors, 3 levels with a walk-out basement.
1 Unit Available
8309 WIND FALL ROAD
8309 Windfall Rd, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 3-level townhome featuring eat-in KT & breakfast bar, rec room, large UT room for storage, upgraded fixtures and appliances, patio, deck overlooking woods and more.
1 Unit Available
8817 CARPENTERS HALL DRIVE
8817 Carpenters Hall Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
2602 sqft
WOW GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME** FRESHLY PAINTED** WIFI THERMOSTAT**3 BEDROOM 3.
1 Unit Available
8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE
8509 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3320 sqft
Elegant 5Br, 3.5Ba home ready for new tenants. Mother-in-law, au pair suite with seperate entrance, bedroom and ful bath. Also has refirgirator, microwae,sink, granite counter tops, cabinets. Also has seperate washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel Hill
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
27 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
16 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
