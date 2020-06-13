100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, VA
The National Conference Center is located in Lansdowne, VA. Built by Xerox in 1974, this building has a deliberately confusing layout to encourage team building between conference participants.
Lansdowne, VA, is a planned community with a population of 11,253 at the time of the 2010 Census. In short, a planned community is a neighborhood that has been meticulously planned from its creation to be a residential area. A planned community does not mean that it is only a bedroom town. Instead, living in Lansdowne is like living in your own private city with each neighborhood offering amenities like shopping, restaurants, gyms, and more. Sure, you could hop in your car and head to a big city, but with everything you need and charm to boot, you may leave Lansdowne less than you think. See more
Finding an apartment in Lansdowne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.