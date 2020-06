Amenities

Spacious remodeled 1 bedroom apartment situated over business in walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This place is great for person wanting to run a business from home zoned commercial. The electric and water is included in rent up to $250.00 any amount over that will be collected at the time the bill is received. There is also space to store small boat, motorcycle etc.in covered partly enclosed carport. Owner /Realtor