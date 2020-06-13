Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM

28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
18 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1039 Cherrybrook Drive
1039 Cherrybrook Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1039 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1115 Nathan Hale Court
1115 Nathan Hale Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1836 sqft
1115 Nathan Hale Court Available 07/18/20 Townhouse for Rent in Liberty Square with a Basement! - Spacious 3 story townhouse for rent in liberty square. Townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1033 Cherrybrook Drive
1033 Cherrybrook Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1033 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1455 Hornsby Ave
1455 Hornsby Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Brand NEW Townhouse with Granite! - This lovely new home (built May 2020) offers an open floor plan, LVP flooring on the main level, 3 Bedrooms (Including a Master Suite), 2.5 Baths, and granite countertops.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North East
1 Unit Available
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park View
1 Unit Available
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
1041 Chicago Avenue Available 08/10/20 Downtown House, Close to JMU-EMU for rent! Advertised price is per bedroom - We have a 6-bedroom home coming available this summer for the 2020-2021 school year! This home rents for $465 per bedroom, with

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North East
1 Unit Available
1258 Poets Court
1258 Poet's Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
1258 Poets Court Available 07/06/20 Modern Beacon Hill Townhouse - Come see this superbly located Beacon Hill townhouse that was built new in 2009. It has 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths including a master suite.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
437 Leslie Court
437 Leslie Ct, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
437 Leslie Court Available 08/15/20 Townhouse for Rent - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen and dining room.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North East
1 Unit Available
1242 Poets Court
1242 Poet's Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 Poets Court Available 07/18/20 3 bedroom townhome in Beacon hill for rent!!! - 1242 Poets Court - This end unit townhome has three levels, with three generously sized bedrooms each with its own bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1053 Wellington Drive
1053 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1053 Wellington Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
567 POINTE DR
567 Pointe Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1998 sqft
South end of city near I 81 Exit 243. 3 level duplex with garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Downtown Harrisonburg
1 Unit Available
154 W. Wolfe St - 102
154 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Ultra Modern Downtown Harrisonburg Townhome. 2 bedroom 2 bath with and optional 3rd bedroom or study.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 University Blvd
401 University Boulevard, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
401 University Blvd Available 06/01/20 Brand NEW Townhouse with Granite! - This lovely new home (built May 2020) offers an open floor plan, LVP flooring on the main level, 3 Bedrooms (Including a Master Suite), 2.5 Baths, and granite countertops.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Old Towne
1 Unit Available
272 NEWMAN AVE
272 Newman Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA
Available in June 2020. Old Town Neighborhood located between JMU & Downtown. Lawn care furnished. No pets. Owner reserves attic. Borders E. Water St. also. Max of 4 unrelated in a group. Basement can receive water in heavy storms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
110 PORT REPUBLIC RD
110 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2250 sqft
2 blocks from JMU campus, I 81 Exit and Purcell park! Well built Ranch with Garage, Sunroom & Full Basement. Washer, Dryer & Freezer-AS IS. Lawn care furnished. Available June.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Park View
1 Unit Available
19 Village Square
19 Village Square, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse Close to EMU and Waterman Elementary - This spacious home borders Eastern Mennonite University on the Northwest side of Harrisonburg. Within walking distance of Waterman Elementary School and EMU. (RLNE4058932)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Harmony Heights
1 Unit Available
1412 OLD WINDMILL CIR
1412 Old Windmill Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
This is a very nice home with an open floor plan and over sized one car garage and storage area or workshop. The main level has hardwood floor throughout and a lovely kitchen with a breakfast bar. There are 3 bedrooms, including a Master, and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2530 Layman Trestle Road
2530 Layman Trestle Road, Rockingham County, VA
2530 Layman Trestle Road Available 07/20/20 Contemporary home on over 6 acres for rent - 2530 Layman Trestle - Looking for a spacious home, in Harrisonburg, but lots of land and mountain views? This home comes with 6.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Cantermill Lane
31 Cantermill Lane, Mount Crawford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1555 sqft
31 Cantermill Lane Available 08/12/20 End Unit Townhome - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - This end unit townhome has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Master features cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, attached bathroom and linen closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
316 HIGH ST
316 High Street, Dayton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Vinyl Ranch with metal roof,located between Pence Middle School & Shopping district. New paint, counter top, kitchen cabinets & flooring through out.

