2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA
19 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1270 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.
1 Unit Available
2348 Breckenridge Court
2348 Breckenridge Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Three Level Town home Conveniently Located in Harrisonburg Available! - We have a three-level end unit town homecoming available! This townhome offers two large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1390 Hunters Rd APT #L
1390 Hunters Road, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Unit APT #L Available 06/24/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 264581 The utilities are split by two tenants.
1 Unit Available
801 Merlins Way
801 Merlins Way, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2453 Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2 story condo for rent with open concept living area - 2453 Mosby Court - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
1 Unit Available
869 Camelot Lane
869 Camelot Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
End unit townhome for rent with finished walkout basement! - 869 Camelot - Rocktown Realty has a 3 bedroom, 3.
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2416 Millwood Loop
2416 Millwood Loop, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
2416 Millwood Loop Available 08/10/20 Townhouse for Rent - Spacious two Bedroom, two bath townhouse for rent. Convenient location to shopping and Interstate. Full appliance package included. No Pets Allowed. Minimum One Year Lease. (RLNE4935331)
Pleasant Acres
1 Unit Available
57 Easthampton Ct.
57 Easthampton Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
57 Easthampton Ct. Available 07/01/20 Roomy 2 BR duplex - This roomy 2 story duplex is the perfect home in the perfect location at the perfect time for the perfect price.
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg
1 Unit Available
1476 Miller Spring Court
1476 Miller Spring Ct, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Taylor Spring Townhouse with Two Master Suites - Lovely home located conveniently located close in Spotswood High School District. This home has two spacious master suites each with their own private bath.
1 Unit Available
1378 Katie Grove Way Unit 2
1378 Katie Grove Way, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
1378 Katie Grove Way Unit 2 Available 07/11/20 Two Master Suite Apartment Townhouse - Check out this two master suite apartment townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisonburg
1 Unit Available
2577 MOUNTAIN DR
2577 Mountain Drive, Massanutten, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home available April 2020
