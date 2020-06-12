Apartment List
/
VA
/
harrisonburg
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:59 PM

12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1270 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1390 Hunters Rd APT #L
1390 Hunters Road, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Unit APT #L Available 06/24/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 264581 The utilities are split by two tenants.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2416 Millwood Loop
2416 Millwood Loop, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
2416 Millwood Loop Available 08/10/20 Townhouse for Rent - Spacious two Bedroom, two bath townhouse for rent. Convenient location to shopping and Interstate. Full appliance package included. No Pets Allowed. Minimum One Year Lease. (RLNE4935331)
Results within 1 mile of Harrisonburg

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Merlins Way
801 Merlins Way, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
869 Camelot Lane
869 Camelot Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
End unit townhome for rent with finished walkout basement! - 869 Camelot - Rocktown Realty has a 3 bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Merlins Way
801 Merlins Way, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1476 Miller Spring Court
1476 Miller Spring Ct, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Taylor Spring Townhouse with Two Master Suites - Lovely home located conveniently located close in Spotswood High School District. This home has two spacious master suites each with their own private bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
869 Camelot Lane
869 Camelot Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
End unit townhome for rent with finished walkout basement! - 869 Camelot - Rocktown Realty has a 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1378 Katie Grove Way Unit 2
1378 Katie Grove Way, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
1378 Katie Grove Way Unit 2 Available 07/11/20 Two Master Suite Apartment Townhouse - Check out this two master suite apartment townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisonburg

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Merlins Way
801 Merlins Way, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
869 Camelot Lane
869 Camelot Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
End unit townhome for rent with finished walkout basement! - 869 Camelot - Rocktown Realty has a 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 9

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
2577 MOUNTAIN DR
2577 Mountain Drive, Massanutten, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home available April 2020

Similar Pages

Harrisonburg 2 BedroomsHarrisonburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarrisonburg 3 BedroomsHarrisonburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisonburg Apartments with GarageHarrisonburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisonburg Apartments with Parking
Harrisonburg Apartments with Washer-DryerHarrisonburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrisonburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAWoodstock, VAStrasburg, VA
Pantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VA
Hollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College