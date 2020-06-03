All apartments in Harrisonburg
Home
/
Harrisonburg, VA
/
801 Merlins Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

801 Merlins Way

801 Merlins Way · No Longer Available
Location

801 Merlins Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main level, spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen. The dining room has direct access to a spacious back deck that overlooks the private fenced yard. This home offers two master suites, each with its own private bathroom. In addition, you will appreciate the full finished basement with lots of natural light and french doors with access to the fenced back yard. This spacious area could be used as a third suite with a full bath.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5777949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Merlins Way have any available units?
801 Merlins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisonburg, VA.
Is 801 Merlins Way currently offering any rent specials?
801 Merlins Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Merlins Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Merlins Way is pet friendly.
Does 801 Merlins Way offer parking?
No, 801 Merlins Way does not offer parking.
Does 801 Merlins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Merlins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Merlins Way have a pool?
No, 801 Merlins Way does not have a pool.
Does 801 Merlins Way have accessible units?
No, 801 Merlins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Merlins Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Merlins Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Merlins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Merlins Way does not have units with air conditioning.
