Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main level, spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen. The dining room has direct access to a spacious back deck that overlooks the private fenced yard. This home offers two master suites, each with its own private bathroom. In addition, you will appreciate the full finished basement with lots of natural light and french doors with access to the fenced back yard. This spacious area could be used as a third suite with a full bath.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5777949)