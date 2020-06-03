All apartments in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg, VA
1550 Gilmer Circle
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:47 AM

1550 Gilmer Circle

1550 Gilmer Circle · (540) 705-7080
Location

1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1550 Gilmer Circle · Avail. Jul 20

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac. This home features a double car garage, has vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room and dining room, and also offers a jacuzzi tub. The house includes a high-efficiency washer and dryer and loads of storage space in the basement.

This property is located in Stone spring Village, right near Sentara RMH, JMU, and is close to shopping and restaurants.

For more information or see schedule a time to tour this property contact Jeff at Jeff@rocktownrealty.com or call our office at 540.705.7080

To see other available properties visit our website at www.RocktownRealty.com.

Rocktown Realty is located in Harrisonburg, VA and licensed the in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

(RLNE4282325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Gilmer Circle have any available units?
1550 Gilmer Circle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1550 Gilmer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Gilmer Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Gilmer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Gilmer Circle is not pet friendly.
Does 1550 Gilmer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1550 Gilmer Circle does offer parking.
Does 1550 Gilmer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Gilmer Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Gilmer Circle have a pool?
No, 1550 Gilmer Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Gilmer Circle have accessible units?
No, 1550 Gilmer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Gilmer Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Gilmer Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Gilmer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Gilmer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
