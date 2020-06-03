All apartments in Harrisonburg
154 W. Wolfe St - 102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

154 W. Wolfe St - 102

154 West Wolfe Street · (540) 746-8826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Downtown Harrisonburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Ultra Modern Downtown Harrisonburg Townhome. 2 bedroom 2 bath with and optional 3rd bedroom or study. 3rd story roodeck accessed by master bedroom gives sweeping views of downtown
The Wolfe Modern Townhomes completed in April 2010 provide the ultimate in luxury urban living. These 2 bedroom 2 bath units with a study or optional 3rd bedroom over a 3 story layout offer all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fineline maple flooring, custom stairs and cable railing, custom tile showers, spacious master bedroom/bath opening onto a private 3rd story deck, and more. The units are located in the heart of Harrisonburg a few moments walk from all of the downtown ammenities and within 2 miles of James Madison and Eastern Mennonite Universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 have any available units?
154 W. Wolfe St - 102 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 have?
Some of 154 W. Wolfe St - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
154 W. Wolfe St - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisonburg.
Does 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 does offer parking.
Does 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 have a pool?
No, 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 have accessible units?
No, 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 W. Wolfe St - 102 has units with air conditioning.
