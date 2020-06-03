154 W. Wolfe St - 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Ultra Modern Downtown Harrisonburg Townhome. 2 bedroom 2 bath with and optional 3rd bedroom or study. 3rd story roodeck accessed by master bedroom gives sweeping views of downtown

The Wolfe Modern Townhomes completed in April 2010 provide the ultimate in luxury urban living. These 2 bedroom 2 bath units with a study or optional 3rd bedroom over a 3 story layout offer all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fineline maple flooring, custom stairs and cable railing, custom tile showers, spacious master bedroom/bath opening onto a private 3rd story deck, and more. The units are located in the heart of Harrisonburg a few moments walk from all of the downtown ammenities and within 2 miles of James Madison and Eastern Mennonite Universities.