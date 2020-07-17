1390 Hunter Rd, G

Amenities
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 302608
The utilities are to be split by two tenants. As there are two master bedrooms there, the rent for each is $495. you can find another person to occupy the other room or ask the landlord to fill the other room.
Unit features:
Furnished units,Dishwasher,Garbage disposal,Microwave oven,Oven,Refrigerator/freezer,Washer/dryer in unit,
AC: Central,Ceiling fan,Patio/balcony,Heating: Electric
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302608
No Pets Allowed
