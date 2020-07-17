1390 Hunter Rd, G

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit G Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 302608



The utilities are to be split by two tenants. As there are two master bedrooms there, the rent for each is $495. you can find another person to occupy the other room or ask the landlord to fill the other room.



Unit features:

Furnished units,Dishwasher,Garbage disposal,Microwave oven,Oven,Refrigerator/freezer,Washer/dryer in unit,

AC: Central,Ceiling fan,Patio/balcony,Heating: Electric

No Pets Allowed



