Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1390 Hunter Rd, G

1390 Hunters Rd · (434) 260-3828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1390 Hunters Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 302608

The utilities are to be split by two tenants. As there are two master bedrooms there, the rent for each is $495. you can find another person to occupy the other room or ask the landlord to fill the other room.

Unit features:
Furnished units,Dishwasher,Garbage disposal,Microwave oven,Oven,Refrigerator/freezer,Washer/dryer in unit,
AC: Central,Ceiling fan,Patio/balcony,Heating: Electric
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302608
Property Id 302608

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Hunter Rd, G have any available units?
1390 Hunter Rd, G has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1390 Hunter Rd, G have?
Some of 1390 Hunter Rd, G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Hunter Rd, G currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Hunter Rd, G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Hunter Rd, G pet-friendly?
No, 1390 Hunter Rd, G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisonburg.
Does 1390 Hunter Rd, G offer parking?
No, 1390 Hunter Rd, G does not offer parking.
Does 1390 Hunter Rd, G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Hunter Rd, G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Hunter Rd, G have a pool?
No, 1390 Hunter Rd, G does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Hunter Rd, G have accessible units?
No, 1390 Hunter Rd, G does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Hunter Rd, G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 Hunter Rd, G has units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Hunter Rd, G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1390 Hunter Rd, G has units with air conditioning.
