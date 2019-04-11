All apartments in George Mason
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

4620 University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4620 University Drive, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Location! This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom colonial house is located close to shops and minutes away from George Mason University. Hardwood on the Main floor. Carpet on the second floor. Huge sun room that opens to Deck. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have any available units?
4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have?
Some of 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in George Mason.
Does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
