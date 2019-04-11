Location! This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom colonial house is located close to shops and minutes away from George Mason University. Hardwood on the Main floor. Carpet on the second floor. Huge sun room that opens to Deck. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have any available units?
4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have?
Some of 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4620 UNIVERSITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.