122 SEQUOIA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground garage tennis court

WONDERFUL ONE YEAR YOUNG MOVE-IN READY, WELL-DESIGNED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL THE FEATURES YOU'RE LOOKING FOR - BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN - GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH SEATING AT THE KITCHEN ISLAND PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR FAMILY GATHERINGS - OVERLOOKS A WELCOMING FAMILY ROOM (WITH AN ELECTRIC FIREPLACE FOR COZY EVENINGS) THAT OPENS TO A LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 10 X 20, NO MAINTENANCE DECK. UPPER LEVEL BOASTS 3 AMPLE SIZED BEDROOMS/TWO BATHS, INCLUDING AN MBR WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH WITH LUXURY WALK-IN SHOWER. UPGRADE LARGE TILES IN BATHROOMS; SECOND UPSTAIRS BATH HAS A DOUBLE SINK AND SPACE TO MATCH. WASHER/DRYER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED UPSTAIRS. ABOVE-GROUND BASEMENT INCLUDES 1 CAR GARAGE, EXTRA STORAGE, A FULLY FINISHED FOYER WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND A RECREATION ROOM WITH SLIDING GLASS DOOR WALK-OUT TO THE BACK YARD, AND FULL BATH - WHICH CAN SERVE AS PRIVATE GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS. COMMUNITY BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS COURTS, AND PLAYGROUND. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! OWNERS PAY FOR TRASH AND RECYCLE. TENANTS PAY FOR WATER, ELECTRICITY AND OTHER UTILITIES.