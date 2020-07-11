212 Apartments for rent in Franklin Farm, VA with washer-dryer

/
apartments with washer dryer
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE
13106 Coralberry Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2394 sqft
Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room.
12674 MAGNA CARTA ROAD
12674 Magna Carta Road, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
1092 sqft
Beautiful brick front colonial with lots of space inside and out. 5 Bedrooms, Kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Recreational room with wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors.
3287 TAYLOE COURT
3287 Tayloe Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1232 sqft
Excellent location! Heart of Herndon with many amenities, back to woods, beautiful townhouse with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lights, new HVAC, new water heater, new carpet throughout.
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.
3338 STONE HEATHER COURT
3338 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1744 sqft
Updated kitchen, popular manor ii mode, end unit town house, brick front, back to woods. Great schools. Huge country kitchen w/glass doors to deck. 2 larger bedrooms on the upper level. Lower level has family room and stone fireplace.
12431 WENDELL HOLMES ROAD
12431 Wendell Holmes Road, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
1939 sqft
Great home with four spacious bedrooms conveniently located near the Reston Town Center right off of Reston Parkway. Features newer kitchen, bamboo floors and an open layout.
3062 MADDEN COURT
3062 Madden Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Nice 2 level townhouse located in quite neighborhood, Newly upgrade wood floor and new bathrooms. Please Text to Property Manager Eileen Zeng at 571-402-8342
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
2309 FREETOWN COURT
2309 Freetown Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1004 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2BR 1BA Spacious Top Floor Condo.
12905 Centre Park Cir #401
12905 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12905 Centre Park Cir #401 Available 08/03/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - BRYSON COMMUNITY OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND GARAGE PARKING!!! POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILLS AND TABLES, ON SITE CONCIERGE, PARTY ROOM, MEETING ROOM AND
2936 SMITH FARM WAY
2936 Smith Farm Way, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
5000 sqft
Spectacular Colonial in desirable Luxury small community. Pristine move in condition with total 5,000 sqf.
4012 NOVAR DRIVE
4012 Novar Drive, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
well maintained colonial with contemporary flair in quiet neighbourhood . House has tremendous potential. No HOA. Lovely wooded lot with huge nice level back yard. convenient location , A minute to Rt. 50 , walking distance to all shopping center.
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Welcome to Bryson at Woodland Park!! One of Herndon's premier gated communities. This condo unit features bright & spacious 3 bedrooms 2 Baths with a three car garage covered spaces! Living area with doors to the patio.
12954 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12954 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1031 sqft
Luxurious top floor unit with pool view! Dark, wide-plank floors in living/dining/hall/2nd bedroom; fab kitchen with 42"cabs, granite, GE appliances, High Vaulted Ceilings, ceramic tile; full sized washer/dryer, new neutral paint and carpet;
13006 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE
13006 New Parkland Drive, Floris, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS CRAFTSMAN STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR MONTEREY ESTATES LOCATION.
12921 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12921 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo in an excellent building and excellent location! Hardwoods; granite; spacious private bath; washer & dryer in unit; gas cooking. Great condition and great location in the complex.
4156 PLACID LAKE CT #57C
4156 Placid Lake Court, Chantilly, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large Two Bedroom End Unit Condo. Great Location close to Rt 50, Rt28 and RT 66. Unit backs to common grounds for extra privacy and large grass area. Nice size kitchen with ceramic floors and butcher block counters.
11843 SHIRE COURT
11843 Shire Court, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1073 sqft
AMAZING! Gorgeous Renovation - Pics from Fall 2019 when condo was first time rental.
4317 LEES CORNER ROAD
4317 Lees Corner Road, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
950 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Brick Colonial! Gleaming wood floors in most areas, carpet in bedrooms! The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and updated appliances. Large deck overlooking the expansive backyard.
12275 TURKEY WING COURT
12275 Turkey Wing Court, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Rambler Located Minutes From The Metro & Toll Roads! Spacious Family Room/Dining Room Combo With Sliding Glass Doors That Lead Out Into The Fenced In Backyard.
13582 CEDAR RUN LANE
13582 Cedar Run Lane, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
2429 sqft
Beautiful, sunny end unit, Hardwoods on first floor and master.Garage for 2 cars PLUS storage. lower rec room has its own gas fireplace and bar area. Also Bedroom on the lowest level and full bath. Walkout basement to lower level deck.
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12953 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool).
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.
