Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Forest, VA

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.
Results within 1 mile of Forest
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Results within 5 miles of Forest
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
32 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Beverly Hills
13 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Kitty Hawk Sq.
122 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1220 sqft
Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
2914 Langhorne Rd.
2914 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$595
2914 Langhorne Rd. // 2 BD, 1 BA // $595 - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Home located just off of Park Ave. and Memorial in Midtown Lynchburg. Nice Back Yard. Hardwood Flooring throughout Central Heat/Air. Close to Food, Shopping, and the Bus Line.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2164 Hawkins Mill Road
2164 Hawkins Mill Road, Bedford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
2200 sqft
2164 Hawkins Mill Road Available 06/15/20 Bedford County Duplex with Basement (Hawkins Mill Road) - Spacious 3BR, 1.5BA three level duplex town house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fort Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Montview
1 Unit Available
128 Montview Forest Rd
128 Montview Forest Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
946 sqft
128 Montview Forest Rd Available 07/01/20 Walk to Liberty Campus - Beautiful two Bedroom one bath just yards from Liberty Campus!! Tucked away in Montview Forest but close to Everything!! Laminate Flooring on the first floor and Carpeting upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
214 Devonshire Road
214 Devonshire Road, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1170 sqft
214 Devonshire Road Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 bedroom in the Georgetown Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath end-unit with a privacy fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
New Towne
1 Unit Available
145 New Towne Road
145 New Towne Road, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Great and spacious home centrally located to all things Lynchburg. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a private deck overlooking woods in the back. Two bedroom upstairs, two bedrooms and a den downstairs. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Tate Springs
1 Unit Available
45 Squire Circle - 1
45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
302 Capstone Drive - 106
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2012 Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets,

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
303 Rotunda Street - 205
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Condo at Liberty Manor in Cornerstone! Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment
3705 Sherwood Place, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 04/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available April - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital.
Results within 10 miles of Forest

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daniels Hill
1 Unit Available
103 Willow St
103 Willow Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$595
672 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bath house! Avail now! - Two bedroom, one bath single level house in Lynchburg on dead end street. House has AEP power and Lynchburg City water. Baseboard heat and window unit AC which you would need to bring your own.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daniels Hill
1 Unit Available
812 Rivermont Ave
812 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed - 1 Bath Single-Family Home - Rent this extremely cozy two bedroom home on Rivermont, just down the road from downtown Lynchburg! The home contains large rooms, new floors, fresh paint, and plenty of other updates completed last year.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairview Heights
1 Unit Available
2347 Kemper St
2347 Kemper Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$525
2347 Kemper St Available 04/13/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath in Lynchburg City - Two story house located off Campbell Ave in Lynchburg City. Two bed, 1 bath with an unfinished basement, washer dryer hook ups. Oil heat.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Forest, VA

Finding an apartment in Forest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

