372 Joliet Court Available 06/12/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Crozet Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end-unit Westhall townhouse offers quick convenience to downtown Crozet, Piedmont Place, Claudius Crozet Park and Crozet YMCA, plus commuter routes and I64. The community is also 13 miles from the JAG School and 17.5 miles from UVA Medical Center, as well as 17.5 miles from Waynesboro (Target shopping center).



The 1,614 finished sqft attached home offers light-filled spaces, hardwood, carpet, and vinyl flooring, high ceilings, a full size washer and dryer on the bedroom level, a rear patio area, and parking right in front of the home. Enjoy walkable sidewalks and a playground within the community.



The main level of the home includes a large living room, galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, and microwave), a dining room, and a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, a hallway bath, and a laundry area.



Rent includes: lawn care, snow removal, and trash pickup.



This property is within the following school district:



* Crozet Elementary

* Henley Middle

* Western Albemarle High



No smoking is allowed at the property. One pet (under 50lbs) is negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee plus a monthly $25 pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,575 due. First month's rent of $1,575 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



