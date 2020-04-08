All apartments in Crozet
372 Joliet Court.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

372 Joliet Court

372 Joliet Court · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

372 Joliet Court, Crozet, VA 22932
Westhall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 372 Joliet Court · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
372 Joliet Court Available 06/12/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Crozet Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end-unit Westhall townhouse offers quick convenience to downtown Crozet, Piedmont Place, Claudius Crozet Park and Crozet YMCA, plus commuter routes and I64. The community is also 13 miles from the JAG School and 17.5 miles from UVA Medical Center, as well as 17.5 miles from Waynesboro (Target shopping center).

The 1,614 finished sqft attached home offers light-filled spaces, hardwood, carpet, and vinyl flooring, high ceilings, a full size washer and dryer on the bedroom level, a rear patio area, and parking right in front of the home. Enjoy walkable sidewalks and a playground within the community.

The main level of the home includes a large living room, galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, and microwave), a dining room, and a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, a hallway bath, and a laundry area.

Rent includes: lawn care, snow removal, and trash pickup.

This property is within the following school district:

* Crozet Elementary
* Henley Middle
* Western Albemarle High

No smoking is allowed at the property. One pet (under 50lbs) is negotiable with an additional, non-refundable $250 pet fee plus a monthly $25 pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,575 due. First month's rent of $1,575 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

(RLNE2003249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 372 Joliet Court have any available units?
372 Joliet Court has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 372 Joliet Court have?
Some of 372 Joliet Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Joliet Court currently offering any rent specials?
372 Joliet Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Joliet Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 Joliet Court is pet friendly.
Does 372 Joliet Court offer parking?
Yes, 372 Joliet Court does offer parking.
Does 372 Joliet Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 Joliet Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Joliet Court have a pool?
No, 372 Joliet Court does not have a pool.
Does 372 Joliet Court have accessible units?
No, 372 Joliet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Joliet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 Joliet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Joliet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 Joliet Court does not have units with air conditioning.

