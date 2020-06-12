All apartments in Crozet
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

1877 Bargamin Loop

1877 Bargamin Loop · (434) 218-3540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1877 Bargamin Loop, Crozet, VA 22932
Bargamin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1877 Bargamin Loop · Avail. Jul 10

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1877 Bargamin Loop Available 07/10/20 1877 Bargamin Loop - Cute & quaint four bedroom home in the Bargamin Park neighborhood of Crozet. Conveniently located near local dining, this home offers wonderful upgraded kitchen features and inviting outdoor space. The well-groomed terraced back yard, nestles comfortably into the wooded surroundings. The rear back porch offers a screened in portion for enjoying those warm Crozet evenings in comfort.

Hardwood and tile floors cover the main living level, with carpeted bedrooms upstairs. This home offers all the great features you'd expect and quality finishes you can enjoy.

This property will consider (1) small pet, under 50lbs with an additional deposit.

Visit www.rentwithnest.com for more details.

(RLNE2114798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Bargamin Loop have any available units?
1877 Bargamin Loop has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1877 Bargamin Loop have?
Some of 1877 Bargamin Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Bargamin Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Bargamin Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Bargamin Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 Bargamin Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1877 Bargamin Loop offer parking?
No, 1877 Bargamin Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1877 Bargamin Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Bargamin Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Bargamin Loop have a pool?
No, 1877 Bargamin Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Bargamin Loop have accessible units?
No, 1877 Bargamin Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Bargamin Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 Bargamin Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 Bargamin Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1877 Bargamin Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
