1877 Bargamin Loop Available 07/10/20 1877 Bargamin Loop - Cute & quaint four bedroom home in the Bargamin Park neighborhood of Crozet. Conveniently located near local dining, this home offers wonderful upgraded kitchen features and inviting outdoor space. The well-groomed terraced back yard, nestles comfortably into the wooded surroundings. The rear back porch offers a screened in portion for enjoying those warm Crozet evenings in comfort.



Hardwood and tile floors cover the main living level, with carpeted bedrooms upstairs. This home offers all the great features you'd expect and quality finishes you can enjoy.



This property will consider (1) small pet, under 50lbs with an additional deposit.



Visit www.rentwithnest.com for more details.



