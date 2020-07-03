1732 PAINTED SKY TERR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Mountain views from this arts & crafts townhome in Western Albemarle school districts. Very well maintained. Over 2,000 finished sq ft in this three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home w/ optional 4th bedroom on sunny walk in main level. Attached 1-car garage. Open floor plan that includes living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors dining room and kitchen with birch cabinets and a pass-through to the breakfast area with eating bar. Front and rear balconies. The upper level has a master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet & spacious bath w/ double vanity. Two additional bedrooms with hall bath. Residents in place. Limited availability for showings for qualified tenants only. Agent owned.