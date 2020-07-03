All apartments in Crozet
Crozet, VA
1732 PAINTED SKY TERR
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

1732 PAINTED SKY TERR

1732 Painted Sky Terrace · (434) 409-5619
Location

1732 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA 22901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2055 sqft

Amenities

Mountain views from this arts & crafts townhome in Western Albemarle school districts. Very well maintained. Over 2,000 finished sq ft in this three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home w/ optional 4th bedroom on sunny walk in main level. Attached 1-car garage. Open floor plan that includes living room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors dining room and kitchen with birch cabinets and a pass-through to the breakfast area with eating bar. Front and rear balconies. The upper level has a master suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet & spacious bath w/ double vanity. Two additional bedrooms with hall bath. Residents in place. Limited availability for showings for qualified tenants only. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR have any available units?
1732 PAINTED SKY TERR has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR have?
Some of 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR currently offering any rent specials?
1732 PAINTED SKY TERR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR pet-friendly?
No, 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crozet.
Does 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR offer parking?
Yes, 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR offers parking.
Does 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR have a pool?
No, 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR does not have a pool.
Does 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR have accessible units?
No, 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 PAINTED SKY TERR does not have units with air conditioning.
