Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great views, wonderful family neighborhood in sought after Western School district. Well though out floor plan. New laminate flooring on bedroom level. Driveway is steep but back yard is flat and great place for children to play. Sorry no smokers and prefer no dogs. Vacant with lock box and easy to view,