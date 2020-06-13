Apartment List
VA
/
colonial heights
/
dog friendly apartments
44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA

Finding an apartment in Colonial Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Shepherd Stadium
Contact for Availability
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Westover-Snead
Contact for Availability
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
10 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Petersburg Central Business District
1 Unit Available
Union Flats
15 Market N St, Petersburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
536 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Enon
44 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
Hopewell
2 Units Available
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enon
1 Unit Available
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13908 Bridgetown Circle
13908 Bridgetown Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Stunning 4 bdrm home off Harrowgate Rd in Chester - This stunning home is 2 minutes from downtown Chester and set in a great neighborhood. This home features a one car garage, a back deck with a private back yard and so much more.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3012 Sand Hills Drive
3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1328 sqft
3012 Sand Hills Drive Available 07/01/20 Pristine Rancher in Craddock Point - *3012 Sand Hills Drive, Chester VA *Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher located on a quiet cul-de-sac *Large 23x13 family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace *Eat-in

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4633 Laurel Spring Court
4633 Laurel Spring Court, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2839 sqft
4633 Laurel Spring Court Available 08/07/20 Stoney Glen Home On Cul-de-sac!!!!!! - Beautiful home located in the Laurel Springs portion of Stoney Glen in Chester Virginia.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
2508 Berry St
2508 Berry Street, Hopewell, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1302 sqft
More Than Meets The Eye - This Cape Styled home offers more than meets the eye. The 1st level offers a spacious living room, an eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and sliding glass doors to the deck.
City Guide for Colonial Heights, VA

Whiskey lovers, rejoice. Colonial Heights is home to Swift Creek Mill, one of the nation's oldest gristmills, which once served as a corn whiskey distillery.

The nation's oldest gristmill, the Swift Creek Mill, dates back to 1633, earning Colonial Heights its namesake. With a population of 17,000, you'll feel perfectly comfortable with the small-town simple life. Unlike Paris & Nicole, live the simple life while rubbing elbows with neighbors who work for America's retailers like Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Olive Garden and Target, who are among the top 10 employers in the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Colonial Heights, VA

Finding an apartment in Colonial Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

