apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM
87 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Centreville, VA
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
63 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
6005 ROSEBUD LANE
6005 Rosebud Lane, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom South west facing filled with natural light, 1st floor, balcony with storage, recently fully upgraded bathroom, top notch quartz countertops in kitchen. Wooden Floors throughout, Washer-Dryer in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
13939 WATERFLOW PLAC PLACE
13939 Waterflow Place, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Walkout Basement Studio 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, 640 SQFT. Street Parking. Includes All Utilities plus FIOS wireless Internet. Bright, wonderful basement with fenced backyard facing the trees. New Carpet, Wood Fire Place. Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Freshly painted with new floors. This beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
6011 ROSEBUD LANE
6011 Rosebud Lane, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
703 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
6918 COMPTON LANE
6918 Compton Lane, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Very clean, bright with one bedroom Basement , Furnished including WIFI , cable and utilities , this is a basement of a townhouse, has not full kitchen and laundry need to be share with upstairs. It has privet entrance and has full privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Centreville
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
4409 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
4409 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Bright top level one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings! Ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors and a fire place. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Huge walk in closet. Great deck with privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Centreville
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
32 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
48 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
29 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 05:32pm
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
25 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
19 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,499
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
