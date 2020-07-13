/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020
42 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Centreville, VA


Last updated July 13


Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.

Last updated July 13

13939 WATERFLOW PLAC PLACE
13939 Waterflow Place, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Walkout Basement Studio 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, 640 SQFT. Street Parking. Includes All Utilities plus FIOS wireless Internet. Bright, wonderful basement with fenced backyard facing the trees. New Carpet, Wood Fire Place. Washer & Dryer.

Last updated July 13

6918 COMPTON LANE
6918 Compton Lane, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Very clean, bright with one bedroom Basement , Furnished including WIFI , cable and utilities , this is a basement of a townhouse, has not full kitchen and laundry need to be share with upstairs. It has privet entrance and has full privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Centreville


Last updated July 13

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.


Last updated July 13

Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.


Last updated July 13

Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.


Last updated July 13


Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.


Last updated July 13

Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.


Last updated July 13


Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.


Last updated July 13

Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.


Last updated July 13

Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.


Last updated July 13

Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby


Last updated July 13


TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!


Last updated July 13

Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.


Last updated July 13

The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.


Last updated July 13


The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.

Last updated July 13

7599 GALES COURT
7599 Gales Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
794 sqft
***Best in the SummerTree Condo*** Recently/quality renovated***Close to major highways, shopping and restaurants. Laminate flooring in Living, dining room and hall. Nice size master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Tile in kitchen and bath

Last updated July 13

9563 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9563 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom penthouse with vaulted ceilings. Unit has updated cabinets, granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer. The property backs to treed area. Very private and peaceful. Excellent location.

Last updated July 13

7497 PRINCESS CAROL COURT
7497 Princess Carol Court, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
792 sqft
Enjoy this top floor condo that is available now. Carpet and vinyl in the kitchen. Unit backs to wooded lot. Laundry room is on site of this community, but not in the individual unit.

Last updated July 13

7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1498 sqft
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.

Last updated July 13

7579 MARGATE COURT
7579 Margate Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
794 sqft
Spacious living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer, dining room & baths. Ceiling fans in kitchen, living room and both bedrooms. Rent includes water & sewer, plus POOL. Tenant is responsible for electricity, renters insurance.

Last updated July 13

8178 Peakwood Court
8178 Peakwood Court, Yorkshire, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
Surrounded by luxurious spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, youâll find endless possibilities that reflect your active lifestyle. Choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes that fit your needs and desires.

Last updated July 13

11055 CAMFIELD COURT
11055 Camfield Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
794 sqft
The condo is vacant and move-in ready. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo unit on lease for a decent price. Its located close to shopping malls and not very far away from main highways. Minor updates have been done and it shows well.
Results within 10 miles of Centreville


Last updated July 13

Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
