Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM
12 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Centreville, VA
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
13939 WATERFLOW PLAC PLACE
13939 Waterflow Place, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Private Walkout Basement Studio 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, 640 SQFT. Street Parking. Includes All Utilities plus FIOS wireless Internet. Bright, wonderful basement with fenced backyard facing the trees. New Carpet, Wood Fire Place. Washer & Dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
6918 COMPTON LANE
6918 Compton Lane, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Very clean, bright with one bedroom Basement , Furnished including WIFI , cable and utilities , this is a basement of a townhouse, has not full kitchen and laundry need to be share with upstairs. It has privet entrance and has full privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Centreville
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
48 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
7497 PRINCESS CAROL COURT
7497 Princess Carol Court, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
792 sqft
Enjoy this top floor condo that is available now. Carpet and vinyl in the kitchen. Unit backs to wooded lot. Laundry room is on site of this community, but not in the individual unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1498 sqft
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.
Results within 10 miles of Centreville
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Sheffield Manor
12328 PENZANCE LANE
12328 Penzance Lane, Linton Hall, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
1774 sqft
Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
10405 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10405 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2173 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Townhouse. Master bedroom with private bathroom for rent to share with 3 other GMU students. Large THs in Kings Park West across from George Mason University. THs is clean and quiet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Ridge North
41942 CINNABAR SQUARE
41942 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2928 sqft
Immaculate!! VERY PRIVATE!! Full basement with One full bath for rent. Community pool, tot lots and walking trails. All UTILITIES* are included in the rent including CABLE & INTERNET for one person only.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
23390 EPPERSON SQUARE
23390 Epperson Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
4020 sqft
****AVAILABLE 07/01/2020 AND ONWARDS**** - RENTING A SINGLE BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE CLOSET AND SHARED FULL BATHROOM LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF A TOWNHOUSE FOR $1,000/MO.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Prince William County Center
4829 CAVALLO WAY
4829 Cavallo Way, County Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2882 sqft
Basement Rental, Living Room, Bedroom, Full Bath, Washer and Dryer, approx. 800 SF
