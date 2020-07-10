Amenities
4801 Keagy Road Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Brick Colonial In SW County - HIGHLIGHTS
* Property Currently Occupied
* Please Do Not Trespass on Property
* Hardwood Floors on Main Level
* Open Living Space
* Screened-in Deck
* Full Master Bedroom
* Nice Yard
* Full Basement
* Attached Two-Car Garage
AREA AMENITIES
* Located in Southwest Roanoke County
* Short Drive to Lewis Gale Hospital
* Easy Access to Ridgewood Farms, Cave Spring Corners, and Oak Grove
SCHOOLS
* Oak Grove Elementary
* Hidden Valley Middle School
* Hidden Valley High School
HEATING/COOLING
* Central AC
* Forced Air Gas Heat
UTILITIES
* Tenant Responsible for Electric, Gas, and Water
* Landlord Pays Trash Pick Up
APPLIANCES
* Dishwasher
* Stove
* Microwave
* Refrigerator
* Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
LEASING DETAILS
* 12 Month Term
* $1545.00 Rental Rate
* $1530.00 Security Deposit
* Good Credit Required
* $35.00 Application Fee
* $50.00 Lease Admin Fee
* Visit http://lawson.pro/application-faq/ for details
* Please See the Pet Policy at http://lawson.pro/lrg-pet-policies/
(RLNE4071878)