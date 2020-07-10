Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4801 Keagy Road Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Brick Colonial In SW County - HIGHLIGHTS

* Property Currently Occupied

* Please Do Not Trespass on Property

* Hardwood Floors on Main Level

* Open Living Space

* Screened-in Deck

* Full Master Bedroom

* Nice Yard

* Full Basement

* Attached Two-Car Garage



AREA AMENITIES

* Located in Southwest Roanoke County

* Short Drive to Lewis Gale Hospital

* Easy Access to Ridgewood Farms, Cave Spring Corners, and Oak Grove



SCHOOLS

* Oak Grove Elementary

* Hidden Valley Middle School

* Hidden Valley High School



HEATING/COOLING

* Central AC

* Forced Air Gas Heat



UTILITIES

* Tenant Responsible for Electric, Gas, and Water

* Landlord Pays Trash Pick Up



APPLIANCES

* Dishwasher

* Stove

* Microwave

* Refrigerator

* Washer/Dryer Hook Ups



LEASING DETAILS

* 12 Month Term

* $1545.00 Rental Rate

* $1530.00 Security Deposit

* Good Credit Required

* $35.00 Application Fee

* $50.00 Lease Admin Fee

* Visit http://lawson.pro/application-faq/ for details

* Please See the Pet Policy at http://lawson.pro/lrg-pet-policies/



(RLNE4071878)