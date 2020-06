Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Level Split with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths in Hidden Valley School District - Fabulous 3 level split in SW County. Hidden Valley school district. This home offers 3 bedroom and two baths. Kitchen, dining area, and living room with gas log fireplace on main level. Three bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs. Large recreation/family room downstairs. Work out room and laundry down. This home offers a large fenced yard and a large deck out back for entertaining. Single car attached garage. There is a storage shed out back and an attached room off of the garage for storage. Come see this awesome home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828852)