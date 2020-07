Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

137 Central Street Available 08/07/20 Adorable newly renovated house in Brookneal! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been renovated from the floors up! Very private location. Does have lots of steps to get to the home so be aware. Heat pump. Town of Brookneal water. Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer but the stove and fridge is supplied by the owner. Tenant must take care of mowing. Small pet over a year of age with extra $200 nonrefundable pet fee and rent is an extra $25 a month.



(RLNE4886164)