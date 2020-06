Amenities

Charming Broadway Townhome - This 3 BR 1 1/2 townhome is a great location at a great price. Located near everything in Broadway, you can walk to eating, shopping and activities. A full size washer and dryer are included as well as additional storage off the patio. The kitchen has a pass through bar for grabbing a quick bite on the run. The unit is available for move in now and at only $950.00 per month it will not last long!



