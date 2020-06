Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Fully furnished - WINTER RENTAL or NIGHTLY VACATION RENTAL- Lake Gaston



Enjoy life on Lake Gaston. Well maintained Lake home located on large waterfront lot. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, master with walk in closet and master bath. The kitchen is spacious with a dining area, large family room with gas fireplace and utility room w/washer/dryer. Hugh deck overlooking lake with outstanding views.

Large 10x14 utility/shop building with electric plus additional storage building.

Includes dock.

Utilities are responsibility of winter renter.



Nightly rental with 2 night minimum.



For more info call Jean at 804-307-0744.



(RLNE3533946)