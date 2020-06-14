/
furnished apartments
19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bellwood, VA
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Results within 5 miles of Bellwood
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,040
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Broad Rock
1 Unit Available
3506 Broad Rock Boulevard
3506 E Broad Rock Rd, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$750
1633 sqft
Currently looking for roommates for my fully furnished four bedroom home, seeking all military personnel, travel nurses, hospital personnel and college students as roommates.
Results within 10 miles of Bellwood
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Town Manchester
10 Units Available
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Shockoe Bottom
11 Units Available
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Virginia Union
5 Units Available
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Excellent location, close to Virginia Union University and SCOR Sports Center of Richmond. The community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature 1 or 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 9 at 10:11pm
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Lucky Strike Lofts
2600 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1173 sqft
Close to I-95 and Route 60. Converted Lucky Strike factory. Luxury loft-style apartments with a modern kitchen, carpet and walk-in closets. Community includes a coffee bar, clubhouse, courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Shockoe Slip
3 Units Available
Shockoe Commons Main Street
1209 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the Shockoe Bottom district of Richmond. Walk-in closets and washers and dryers in apartments. All utilities included in cost of rent. Lots of dining and shopping. Two blocks from the Virginia State Capitol.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3512 E Richmond Rd
3512 East Richmond Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo Available NOW -fully furnished -water trash sewage included -parking included -washer/dryer in the unit -first floor unit -living room -kitchen appliances included -central heat and air -off street parking -great
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randolph
1 Unit Available
504 Bethany Drive
504 Bethany Drive, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1456 sqft
504 Bethany Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautifully Maintained Home....Close to VCU! - This well maintained home has an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and room for a table. Double French doors off the kitchen open to a rear deck.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1404 North 33rd St
1404 North 33rd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
1503 Call Street
1503 Call Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1295 sqft
Downtown Executive Contemporary Bungalow - Beautiful Contemporary Bungalow. Central location to MCV and downtown. Amazing kitchen open to family room. Stainless steal appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chimborazo
1 Unit Available
3404 E Broad Street-Upstairs
3404 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Fully Furnished Beauty in Church Hill Available 09/01 - Truly must be seen - STUNNING, beautifully furnished, 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom space. NEW CONSTRUCTION - in gorgeous Tobacco Row area of Church Hill.
