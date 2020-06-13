Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Arcola, VA

Finding an apartment in Arcola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
18 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
42248 PROVIDENCE RIDGE DRIVE
42248 Providence Ridge Drive, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3745 sqft
Well-maintained, Brick SF. Fully FENCED Level 1/2+ acre yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE
42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Broadlands South
18 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Broadlands
14 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22778 Sagamore Sq
22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET
43381 Hyland Hills Street, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3434 sqft
Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2652 sqft
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42451 Patrick Wayne Square
42451 Patrick Wayne Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2722 sqft
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span. - Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22683 FLOWING SPRING SQUARE
22683 Flowing Spring Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2352 sqft
Ready for move in. The house is fresh and clean for showing. Shows great. Hardwood floors on the main level. The rear yard is fully fenced. Rear lawn service is provided by the HOA. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
25399 PATRIOT TER
25399 Patriot Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Sunny and open upper level END unit*Entry&garage on ground floor*Interior steps to 3rd floor main living area**Private*Beautiful vista views*Backs to Bike Path*Small Balcony off Family Room*Excellent condition*Gourmet kitchen w/granite,gas

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
24746 Arapahoe Basin Place
24746 Arapahoe Basin Pl, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
4200 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in Aldie,VA offering luxury, comfort, and tranquility! Home is less than 2 years old! Airy interiors and open concept w/ 2-level great room stone fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Arcola, VA

Finding an apartment in Arcola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

