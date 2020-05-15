All apartments in Albemarle County
655 Woodbrook Drive, #302
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:54 AM

655 Woodbrook Drive, #302

655 Woodbrook Drive · (434) 531-4177
Location

655 Woodbrook Drive, Albemarle County, VA 22901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This huge 2 Bedroom , 2 Bath Apartment features a den, a full sized washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, and 1330 finished sq. ft.

Features:
- Water, Sewer, and Trash/Recycling included in Rent
- 2nd floor unit
- Private Deck
- 9' Ceilings through out with large windows
- Large Living Area with ceiling fan
- Kitchen opens to Family room with breakfast bar
- Washer and dryer included
- Huge pantry in kitchen
- 2 linen closets
- Private master bathroom with walk-in closet
Carriage Gate, LLC offers well-maintained 2 and 3 bedroom apartments all with 2 full bathrooms. All of our apartments features bright, spacious rooms with 9 foot ceilings throughout, large windows, tons of closet space, an open kitchen with a huge pantry and all appliances (including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker in the refrigerator), and a full sized washer and dryer.

Showings are by appointment only. No rental office onsite. Call for flexible showing times.

Located just off of 29N behind the Rio Hill Shopping Center and Lowe's.
- 5 miles to The University of VA (UVA and Hospital) and the JAG School.
- 7 miles to NGIC.
- 8 miles to Martha Jefferson Hospital on Pantops

Schools:
Agnor-Hurt (0.3 mile)
Burley (4.6 miles)
Albemarle High (2.1 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 have any available units?
655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 have?
Some of 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 currently offering any rent specials?
655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 pet-friendly?
No, 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 offer parking?
No, 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 does not offer parking.
Does 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 have a pool?
No, 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 does not have a pool.
Does 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 have accessible units?
No, 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 655 Woodbrook Drive, #302 has units with air conditioning.
