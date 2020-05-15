655 Woodbrook Drive, #302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This huge 2 Bedroom , 2 Bath Apartment features a den, a full sized washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, and 1330 finished sq. ft.



Features:

- Water, Sewer, and Trash/Recycling included in Rent

- 2nd floor unit

- Private Deck

- 9' Ceilings through out with large windows

- Large Living Area with ceiling fan

- Kitchen opens to Family room with breakfast bar

- Washer and dryer included

- Huge pantry in kitchen

- 2 linen closets

- Private master bathroom with walk-in closet

Carriage Gate, LLC offers well-maintained 2 and 3 bedroom apartments all with 2 full bathrooms. All of our apartments features bright, spacious rooms with 9 foot ceilings throughout, large windows, tons of closet space, an open kitchen with a huge pantry and all appliances (including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker in the refrigerator), and a full sized washer and dryer.



Showings are by appointment only. No rental office onsite. Call for flexible showing times.



Located just off of 29N behind the Rio Hill Shopping Center and Lowe's.

- 5 miles to The University of VA (UVA and Hospital) and the JAG School.

- 7 miles to NGIC.

- 8 miles to Martha Jefferson Hospital on Pantops



Schools:

Agnor-Hurt (0.3 mile)

Burley (4.6 miles)

Albemarle High (2.1 miles)