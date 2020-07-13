/
pet friendly apartments
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ivins, UT
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ivins, UT
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
Sunbrook
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that
Santa Clara Heights
3091 Windmill Circle
3091 Windmill Circle, Santa Clara, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,020
2081 sqft
3091 Windmill Circle Available 08/10/20 Great Home in Santa Clara!-Pets Negotiable! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, 4 Car extended Garage. This home in Santa Clara is a must See!!! Has over sized Garage. Open Floor plan. Enclosed Spacious Yard.
685 N Bluff View Circle
685 N Bluff View Cir, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,768
1808 sqft
685 N Bluff View Circle Available 08/10/20 Bluffview Home - This beautiful Bluffview home is located in Washington. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is approx. 1808 sq ft.
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.
1090 W Sapphire
1090 West Sapphire, Washington County, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3868 sqft
Huge Home For Rent - Available Now - Charming country home located in equestrian community.Wood floors in main living areas and kitchen. 4th room for office/den. 1,700 SF basement partially finished; Great for storage. Amazing scenery. 1 acre lot.
2259 Stone Cliff Dr.
2259 Stone Cliff Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2638 sqft
Unobstructed views of St. George City and Pine Valley Mountain from this immaculate rim lot in Stone Cliff. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3 car garage.
Bloomington Country Club
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3369 Commanche Rd Available 09/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.
1854 E 1220 S
1854 E 1220 S, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
1854 E 1220 S Available 05/06/20 Like new home! Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available. - The home is located in a great neighborhood! HOA dues included in the marketed rental price.
Green Springs
1026 W 1100 N
1026 Broadstone Court, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
3192 sqft
1026 W 1100 N Available 04/15/20 EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limit with 4-Bedrooms and 2.5-Bathrooms - EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limits.
2031 E Colorado # 403
2031 East Colorado Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1451 sqft
2031 E Colorado # 403 Available 04/10/20 Pet Friendly-Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open kitchen, living room and dining room.
Bloomington Hills South
1654 Maplewood Way
1654 Maplewood Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1380 sqft
1654 Maplewood Way Available 05/02/20 Bloomington Hills 3 bed 2 bath home on all on ONE-LEVEL - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1650/month Tenant liability insurance required No smoking/vaping Mature trees! Remodeled (new roof, new A/C Unit, newer Windows,
1315 Homestead dr
1315 Homestead Drive East, Dammeron Valley, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
1315 Homestead dr Available 03/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom fully furnished home for rent - This 4 bedroom home for rent comes with everything you need! Fully furnished including kitchen ware, beds, couches, high speed internet ready for setup,
Sun River
1386 W Summer Poppy Dr.
1386 Summer Poppy Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
1386 W Summer Poppy Dr. Available 07/31/20 Wonderful Furnished home in Sun River. 55+ age restriction. - Perfect partially furnished home located in the popular Sun River Golf Community. Two bedroom. Two bath, plus office/den. 2.
1849 South 20 East
1849 Cottenwood Lane, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1205 sqft
Showings begin July 7th on this is a darling home located in Washington Fields. The home sits on a large corner lot that offers a spaciuos back yard with 2 covered patios. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
Painted Desert Estates
1630 E 2450 S #281
1630 East 2450 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1655 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1630 E 2450 S #281 Available 09/01/20 Great home in Painted Desert - Dog friendly! - Beautiful home in Painted Desert. 2 bedrooms 2 baths with a possible office/3rd bedroom. Enclosed heated and cooled patio. Private and fully fenced backyard.