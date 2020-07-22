Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ivins, UT

Finding an apartment in Ivins that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
140 W Center St #7
140 W Center St, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2267 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
140 W Center St #7 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Model Home Now Available! - This 2267 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Ivins

1 Unit Available
Entrada
2221 Cohonina Circle
2221 Cohohina Circle, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2640 sqft
2221 Cohonina Circle Available 08/21/20 Luxury Entrada Home right on the Golf Course. Spectacular Views! - This beautiful home with spectacular views of the Utah Red Mountains is 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths and is 2,640 square feet of luxury.
Results within 5 miles of Ivins
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 Unit Available
1331 N. Dixie Downs Rd. #92
1331 North Dixie Downs Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1577 sqft
1331 N. Dixie Downs Rd. #92 Available 08/15/20 Vista Ridge Estates - 55 and Over Senior Community at Vista Ridge Estates. Single level with 2 VERY SPACIOUS bedrooms, 2 baths, large great room open to kitchen and dining area.

1 Unit Available
Santa Clara Heights
3091 Windmill Circle
3091 Windmill Circle, Santa Clara, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,020
2081 sqft
3091 Windmill Circle Available 08/10/20 Great Home in Santa Clara!-Pets Negotiable! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath, 4 Car extended Garage. This home in Santa Clara is a must See!!! Has over sized Garage. Open Floor plan. Enclosed Spacious Yard.

1 Unit Available
Sunbrook
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that
Results within 10 miles of Ivins

1 Unit Available
1849 South 20 East
1849 Cottenwood Lane, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1205 sqft
Showings begin July 7th on this is a darling home located in Washington Fields. The home sits on a large corner lot that offers a spaciuos back yard with 2 covered patios. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
196 N 2270 E
196 North 2270 East, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,543
1773 sqft
196 N 2270 E Available 07/31/20 4 Bedroom Home on cul-de-sac - This 4 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage is in a great centrally located area near Pine View Middle School. Home sits on a cul-de-sac with a large fenced yard. Don't Miss out.

1 Unit Available
Bloomington Country Club
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3369 Commanche Rd Available 09/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.

1 Unit Available
1090 W Sapphire
1090 West Sapphire, Washington County, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3868 sqft
Huge Home For Rent - Available Now - Charming country home located in equestrian community.Wood floors in main living areas and kitchen. 4th room for office/den. 1,700 SF basement partially finished; Great for storage. Amazing scenery. 1 acre lot.

1 Unit Available
2051 East 620 North
2051 East 620 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1600 sqft
2051 East 620 North Available 08/10/20 Fantastic Home in Red Cliffs!-Pets Negotiable. - 3 bedroom + office, 2 baths. 2 car garage. Corner house with huge fully fenced and gated yard. Lots of RV parking and Basketball 1/2 court.

1 Unit Available
Painted Desert Estates
1630 E 2450 S #281
1630 East 2450 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1529 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1630 E 2450 S #281 Available 09/01/20 Great home in Painted Desert - Dog friendly! - Beautiful home in Painted Desert. 2 bedrooms 2 baths with a possible office/3rd bedroom. Enclosed heated and cooled patio. Private and fully fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
2259 Stone Cliff Dr.
2259 Stone Cliff Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2638 sqft
Unobstructed views of St. George City and Pine Valley Mountain from this immaculate rim lot in Stone Cliff. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1854 E 1220 S
1854 E 1220 S, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
1854 E 1220 S Available 05/06/20 Like new home! Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available. - The home is located in a great neighborhood! HOA dues included in the marketed rental price.

1 Unit Available
Green Springs
1026 W 1100 N
1026 Broadstone Court, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
3192 sqft
1026 W 1100 N Available 04/15/20 EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limit with 4-Bedrooms and 2.5-Bathrooms - EXTREMELY RARE HORSE Property in St George City Limits.

1 Unit Available
2031 E Colorado # 403
2031 East Colorado Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1451 sqft
2031 E Colorado # 403 Available 04/10/20 Pet Friendly-Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open kitchen, living room and dining room.

1 Unit Available
Bloomington Hills South
1654 Maplewood Way
1654 Maplewood Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1380 sqft
1654 Maplewood Way Available 05/02/20 Bloomington Hills 3 bed 2 bath home on all on ONE-LEVEL - 3 bedroom 2 bath $1650/month Tenant liability insurance required No smoking/vaping Mature trees! Remodeled (new roof, new A/C Unit, newer Windows,

1 Unit Available
1315 Homestead dr
1315 Homestead Drive East, Dammeron Valley, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
1315 Homestead dr Available 03/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom fully furnished home for rent - This 4 bedroom home for rent comes with everything you need! Fully furnished including kitchen ware, beds, couches, high speed internet ready for setup,
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ivins, UT

Finding an apartment in Ivins that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

