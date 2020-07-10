/
apartments with washer dryer
62 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT with washer-dryer
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
47 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
1 Unit Available
Old Fort
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
345 South 930 West
345 South via Terrazza, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This impressive home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 and Traverse Mountain. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1488 Westbury Way Apt i
1488 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1210 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 3 month's of the lease agreement.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1661 W Westbury Way #J
1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
171 N 450 W
171 North 450 West, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
NEWER TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK - TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK Green Spring Towns Community 171 N 450 W American Fork, UT 84003 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,222 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2579 N Garden Drive
2579 North Garden Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1552 sqft
2579 N Garden Drive Available 07/31/20 Fantastic Lehi Townhome! - 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14135 S SENIOR BAND RD
14135 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
MILLER & COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Beautiful South Mountain 3bd/2.5ba town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley. Secluded spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub and huge walk in closet.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2279 New Harvest Lane
2279 New Harvest Lane, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2300 sqft
Beautiful Lehi Home - Four bedroom home with fenced yard, finished basement, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage Rent/Deposit $1995 Tenant to pay all utilties No Smoking/Vaping/No
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4449 W 2550 N
4449 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2308 sqft
4449 W 2550 N Available 07/31/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME Holbrook Farms 4449 W 2550 N Lehi, UT 84043 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,308 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
317 S 1000 W #301
317 Via Livorno, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in 3/Floor. 3 bedroom with 2 baths. Close to I-15! Quiet neighborhood and mountain view. It provides Fridge, washer and dryer. Pet deposit will be add $500. Total security deposit will be $1800.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
831 W. Valley Vista Way
831 W Valley Vista Way, Lehi, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,465
3222 sqft
AMAZING EAST LEHI BENCH HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS - Highlight Features: - Quartz Counter Tops - STUNNING VIEWS - Upgraded Wood Flooring - Nice Newer Carpet - Beautiful Staircase - Walk Out Basement - Bay Windows - Cold Storage Room - Large Closets -
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
14772 S invergarry Court
14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1484 sqft
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104 Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
413 East 570 South
413 E 570 S, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1956 sqft
Available for Rent!!! Unique 4 Bedrooms Townhome in an Amazing Neighborhood! - Embrace and redefine home living! This unique 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 4-Plex townhome is warm and inviting.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1547 W 630 N
1547 West 630 North, Lindon, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2576 sqft
Fantastic 4 bed 2.5 bath house in Lindon. Just minutes from I-15 and the tech companies in Utah county, also close to shopping and restaurants. Has fully fenced, spacious back yard with shed included!! Washer and dryer included and office/den.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1484 W Westbury Way Unit i
1484 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo in Amazing Location! - $1295 Per / Month 1220 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Walk in Closets, Plenty of Storage, Large Living Room, Gorgeous Flooring Throughout, Plenty of cabinet space, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove,
