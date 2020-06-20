All apartments in Cedar City
Find more places like 396 W 1500 N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar City, UT
/
396 W 1500 N
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

396 W 1500 N

396 West 1500 North · (435) 867-1136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

396 West 1500 North, Cedar City, UT 84721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 396 W 1500 N · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.

The living, dining and kitchen are all open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and there is tons of extra storage in this home.
There is a separate laundry room attached to the two car garage with a washer and dryer included.

The bedrooms are a generous size and the master suite has a walk in closet, oversized bathtub, side by side sinks and a walk in shower.

Small pets are considered for an extra fee.

Sorry, no students considered.

Rent: $1,400
Deposit: $2,100
WTS Included in Rent!

*Home not being rented furnished, photos show personal belongings of someone vacating home*

(RLNE3480366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 W 1500 N have any available units?
396 W 1500 N has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 396 W 1500 N have?
Some of 396 W 1500 N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 W 1500 N currently offering any rent specials?
396 W 1500 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 W 1500 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 396 W 1500 N is pet friendly.
Does 396 W 1500 N offer parking?
Yes, 396 W 1500 N does offer parking.
Does 396 W 1500 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 396 W 1500 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 W 1500 N have a pool?
No, 396 W 1500 N does not have a pool.
Does 396 W 1500 N have accessible units?
No, 396 W 1500 N does not have accessible units.
Does 396 W 1500 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 396 W 1500 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 396 W 1500 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 W 1500 N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 396 W 1500 N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cedar City 3 BedroomsCedar City Apartments with Garage
Cedar City Apartments with ParkingCedar City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cedar City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTSanta Clara, UT
Ivins, UTLa Verkin, UT
Washington, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity