396 W 1500 N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage bathtub

Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.



The living, dining and kitchen are all open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and there is tons of extra storage in this home.

There is a separate laundry room attached to the two car garage with a washer and dryer included.



The bedrooms are a generous size and the master suite has a walk in closet, oversized bathtub, side by side sinks and a walk in shower.



Small pets are considered for an extra fee.



Sorry, no students considered.



Rent: $1,400

Deposit: $2,100

WTS Included in Rent!



*Home not being rented furnished, photos show personal belongings of someone vacating home*



(RLNE3480366)