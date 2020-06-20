396 W 1500 N

Amenities
Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.
The living, dining and kitchen are all open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and there is tons of extra storage in this home.
There is a separate laundry room attached to the two car garage with a washer and dryer included.
The bedrooms are a generous size and the master suite has a walk in closet, oversized bathtub, side by side sinks and a walk in shower.
Small pets are considered for an extra fee.
Sorry, no students considered.
Rent: $1,400
Deposit: $2,100
WTS Included in Rent!
*Home not being rented furnished, photos show personal belongings of someone vacating home*
(RLNE3480366)