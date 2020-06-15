All apartments in Cedar City
Find more places like 1335 W 1575 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar City, UT
/
1335 W 1575 S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1335 W 1575 S

1335 West 1575 South · (435) 867-1136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1335 West 1575 South, Cedar City, UT 84720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1335 W 1575 S · Avail. Jun 19

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1335 W 1575 S Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas built in 2014 - **Pending Application**

This beautifully landscaped twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a two car garage and beautiful mountain views. Slate kitchen appliances with granite countertops.
Located at 1335 W 1575 S in Cedar City, UT

Carpet and tile throughout home with central air and heat, landscaped yards and automatic sprinkler systems.

Rent: $1,600
Deposit: $2,400
$75 Flat Fee for Water, Trash, and Sewer

Tenants are required to have renter's insurance in place at all times

Dogs considered for extra rent and security deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4182054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 W 1575 S have any available units?
1335 W 1575 S has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1335 W 1575 S have?
Some of 1335 W 1575 S's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 W 1575 S currently offering any rent specials?
1335 W 1575 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 W 1575 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 W 1575 S is pet friendly.
Does 1335 W 1575 S offer parking?
Yes, 1335 W 1575 S does offer parking.
Does 1335 W 1575 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 W 1575 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 W 1575 S have a pool?
No, 1335 W 1575 S does not have a pool.
Does 1335 W 1575 S have accessible units?
No, 1335 W 1575 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 W 1575 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 W 1575 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 W 1575 S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1335 W 1575 S has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1335 W 1575 S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cedar City 3 BedroomsCedar City Apartments with Garage
Cedar City Apartments with ParkingCedar City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cedar City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTSanta Clara, UT
Ivins, UTLa Verkin, UT
Washington, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity