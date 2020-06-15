Amenities

1335 W 1575 S Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas built in 2014 - **Pending Application**



This beautifully landscaped twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a two car garage and beautiful mountain views. Slate kitchen appliances with granite countertops.

Located at 1335 W 1575 S in Cedar City, UT



Carpet and tile throughout home with central air and heat, landscaped yards and automatic sprinkler systems.



Rent: $1,600

Deposit: $2,400

$75 Flat Fee for Water, Trash, and Sewer



Tenants are required to have renter's insurance in place at all times



Dogs considered for extra rent and security deposit.



No Cats Allowed



