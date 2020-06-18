Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1255 North 575 West Available 07/13/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, 1 car garage, fenced backyard! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 car garage.

Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility

- 2 Full Bathrooms

- 1 car garage

- Fenced backyard

- Laundry room

- Comes with stove,oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, washer and dryer.

- Plenty of storage and space.

- No pets

- No smoking

- Power and gas is tenants responsibility

- Water sewer and garbage included in rent.

Rent is $995 per month

$1150 deposit is required.

- Central AC and central heat.

Close to the IHC hospital

Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management

Call or text for more details 435-383-6096



