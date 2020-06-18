All apartments in Cedar City
Find more places like 1255 North 575 West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar City, UT
/
1255 North 575 West
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1255 North 575 West

1255 North 575 West · (435) 383-6096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1255 North 575 West, Cedar City, UT 84721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1255 North 575 West · Avail. Jul 13

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1255 North 575 West Available 07/13/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, 1 car garage, fenced backyard! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 car garage.
Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility
- 2 Full Bathrooms
- 1 car garage
- Fenced backyard
- Laundry room
- Comes with stove,oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, washer and dryer.
- Plenty of storage and space.
- No pets
- No smoking
- Power and gas is tenants responsibility
- Water sewer and garbage included in rent.
Rent is $995 per month
$1150 deposit is required.
- Central AC and central heat.
Close to the IHC hospital
Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management
Call or text for more details 435-383-6096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3650423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 North 575 West have any available units?
1255 North 575 West has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 North 575 West have?
Some of 1255 North 575 West's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 North 575 West currently offering any rent specials?
1255 North 575 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 North 575 West pet-friendly?
No, 1255 North 575 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 1255 North 575 West offer parking?
Yes, 1255 North 575 West does offer parking.
Does 1255 North 575 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 North 575 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 North 575 West have a pool?
No, 1255 North 575 West does not have a pool.
Does 1255 North 575 West have accessible units?
No, 1255 North 575 West does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 North 575 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 North 575 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 North 575 West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1255 North 575 West has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1255 North 575 West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cedar City 3 BedroomsCedar City Apartments with Garage
Cedar City Apartments with ParkingCedar City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cedar City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTSanta Clara, UT
Ivins, UTLa Verkin, UT
Washington, UTEnoch, UT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity