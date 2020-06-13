31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wichita Falls, TX

/
3 bedroom apartments
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
4614 TRAILWOOD DRIVE
4614 Trailwood Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1455 sqft
Awesome location in the Southwest area of Wichita Falls. Large living room with fireplace and open to the kitchen and dining area! Master suite has a walk in closet. The privacy fenced backyard has a storage building and a covered patio.
2017 Mcgregor Avenue
2017 McGregor Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
HOUSE FOR RENT TO OWN AT AS IS CONDITION ONLY!! 4 bed 2 bath brick house sits on a large corner lot in Wichita Falls, there is also an additional living quarters with 420 square feet 1 bed, Kitchen and bathroom as well, close to major highway and
1612 Hamlin Avenue
1612 Hamlin Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
INVESTOR SPECIAL...Fixer Upper Ready For Its Makeover! Property is for sale, lease, owner finance. Home need TLC. If your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list and seller will repair and add to price.
5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE
5210 Sunnybrook Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1526 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE in Wichita Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
4621 CASCADES DRIVE
4621 Cascades Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1770 sqft
Freshly painted interior. New carpet in living area. Will have new 5 burner electric cooktop and vent. Refrigerator included. Jefferson, McNiel and Rider in the WFISD. 2 car brick attached carport for convenient parking by your front door.
2811 COMPTON ROAD
2811 Compton Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
Clean & spacious home located in established Fountain Park just off McNiel and convenient to Kell Blvd for your work commute! This home is ready for occupancy for immediate occupancy! It offers 2 living areas, breakfast, formal dining, large master
2402 WENONAH BOULEVARD
2402 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1716 sqft
Having a difficult time locating a nice spacious rental home... well this one is it. Large laundry room, spacious bedrooms and stoned accent fireplace are a just a few amenities this great home offers.
4409 ULEN LANE
4409 Ulen Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
Edge of WF, this is a nice quiet property. Has was originally a 2 bedroom and was built on so you will feel a slight drop in hallway. Nice large rooms, kitchen has center island with eating bar. Washer -dryer & refrigerator can stay if needed.
2001 SANTA FE STREET
2001 Santa Fe St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3271 sqft
House & Apartment For Lease. $2500 monthly. $2000 Deposit. Main house only: $2000. Apartment only: $700
4439 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE
4439 Cunningham Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1277 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Faith Village home for lease. 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Located on a corner lot, home has good curb appeal, a privacy fenced backyard and a 1 car garage. $35 application fee. Deposit is same as the rent. No smoking.
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE
5113 Ryan Collins Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB.
3439 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3439 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath 2 car single story townhome for lease. 1540 sq ft built in 2017
2701 TAFT BOULEVARD
2701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1638 sqft
For Lease- Rent $1550/ Deposit $1550. No smokers. No pets. Very nice home in great location - corner lot w/large backyard. Beautiful hardwoods. Nicely remodeled kitchen. Stackable washer & dryer provided. Deposit must accompany application.
4914 BIG BEND DRIVE
4914 Big Bend Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 2 bath home FOR LEASE! $1450 Monthly, $1000 Deposit Living area plus family room w/gas log fireplace, breakfast area overlooking covered patio. Kitchen offers gas cook-top, vent-a-hood, built-in over, dishwasher and breakfast bar.
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.
4307 HURSON LANE
4307 Hurson Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2040 sqft
$1650 A month. $1650 deposit. No Pets. No Smoking. Minimum 2 yr lease!
1622 Conkling
1622 Conkling Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$645
1216 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with covered patio FEBRUARY SPECIAL - RENT DISCOUNT $100 - 3 bedroom 2 bath Central Heat and A/C Dishwasher Covered front deck SPECIAL PAY RENT ON OR BEFORE 1ST OF MONTH AND RECEIVE $100 DISCOUNT (NET RENT $545) Apply at www.
4830 K-Mart
4830 K Mart Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1218 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ beautiful laminate wood floors throughout! Kitchen with newer appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.
4307 BOREN AVENUE
4307 Boren Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home now for lease in Faith Village! This property features fresh, neutral paint throughout; maintenance free vinyl siding; energy efficient windows & central H/A.
1900 ARDATH AVENUE
1900 Ardath Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1883 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home available for owner financing in Brook Village! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living area! Gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included! Energy efficient windows & Central H/A! Separate laundry room! Master suite
4639 SIERRA MADRE DRIVE
4639 Sierra Madre Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1434 sqft
Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo.
6025 OAKMONT DRIVE
6025 Oakmont Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. You will love the open layout with soaring ceilings! All appliances stay including: washer, dryer, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.
4347 MCNIEL AVENUE
4347 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW PAINT INSIDE. NEW CARPET IN MASTER. REFRIGERATOR,DISHWASHER, & NEW STOVE. SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO VICIOUS BREEDS. $400 FEE FOR TWO.