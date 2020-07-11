/
luxury apartments
17 Luxury Apartments for rent in Wichita Falls, TX
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
4863 RHEA ROAD
4863 Rhea Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open living room has wood-like tile flooring & fireplace. Dining area has large center island w/granite top & bar seating.
2411 A LOU LANE
2411 Lou Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1914 sqft
Great condition large patio home on private cul-de-sac near MSU. Recent updates include interior paint, light fixtures and carpet in the bedrooms. Handsome laminate flooring in living/dining with wood burning fireplace.
5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE
5210 Sunnybrook Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1526 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE in Wichita Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
2001 SANTA FE STREET
2001 Santa Fe St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3271 sqft
House & Apartment For Lease. $2500 monthly. $2000 Deposit. Main house only: $2000. Apartment only: $700
2701 TAFT BOULEVARD
2701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1638 sqft
For Lease- Rent $1550/ Deposit $1550. No smokers. No pets. Very nice home in great location - corner lot w/large backyard. Beautiful hardwoods. Nicely remodeled kitchen. Stackable washer & dryer provided. Deposit must accompany application.
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.
4307 HURSON LANE
4307 Hurson Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2040 sqft
$1650 A month. $1650 deposit. No Pets. No Smoking. Minimum 2 yr lease!
4830 K-Mart
4830 K Mart Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1218 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ beautiful laminate wood floors throughout! Kitchen with newer appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.
1900 ARDATH AVENUE
1900 Ardath Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1883 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home available for owner financing in Brook Village! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout living area! Gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included! Energy efficient windows & Central H/A! Separate laundry room! Master suite
4639 SIERRA MADRE DRIVE
4639 Sierra Madre Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1434 sqft
Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo.
6025 OAKMONT DRIVE
6025 Oakmont Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. You will love the open layout with soaring ceilings! All appliances stay including: washer, dryer, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.
4347 MCNIEL AVENUE
4347 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW PAINT INSIDE. NEW CARPET IN MASTER. REFRIGERATOR,DISHWASHER, & NEW STOVE. SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO VICIOUS BREEDS. $400 FEE FOR TWO.
4939 BAYBERRY DRIVE
4939 Bayberry Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
Immaculate home with private master suite. Huge walk in closet, tub and separate shower. Kitchen is spacious and has eating bar. Hall bath is between spare bedrooms with beautiful tile walls around tub/shower.
3702 Alexandria Street
3702 Alexandria Street, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in a great area. This home has a greenbelt in front of it that has a park area and Tennis Courts! The Home has a floor to ceiling brick fireplace in the living room.
3433 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3433 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1554 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 car garage townhome. Home is 3 years old. Easy access with 3 foot wide interior doors.
608 N BELL ROAD
608 Bell Rd N, Iowa Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2143 sqft
For lease. Main home, shop and approx. 1.5 acres. $2,450 a month. $2000 security deposit. House is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, 2143 sq.ft. Beautiful kitchen with black granite countertops, white cabinets and black appliances.