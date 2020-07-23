/
wichita county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:47 AM
38 Apartments for rent in Wichita County, TX📍
1 of 30
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1612 Hamlin Avenue
1612 Hamlin Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$799
1187 sqft
INVESTOR SPECIAL...Fixer Upper Ready For Its Makeover! Property is for sale, lease, owner finance. Home need TLC. If your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list and seller will repair and add to price.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield House Apartments
906 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
1100 sqft
Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211 Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Shiver Circle
2 Shiver Cir, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1820 sqft
2 Shiver Circle Available 09/01/20 Coming in September!!!!! Beautiful Home Inside and Out!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fireplace Wood laminate and tile throughout Approximately 1820 square feet Minimum 1 year lease Possible owner finance MONTHLY RENT:
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2712 Palmetto Dr
2712 Palmetto Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4 Br 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 290856 This property is accepting applications from military personnel through the month of a July. We will start accepting applications from civilians in the month of August.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
907 FM 369
907 S FM 369, Burkburnett, TX
Studio
$875
1344 sqft
Horse Lovers Dream - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath New paint and laminate flooring throughout. Fenced area for horse Mature apple trees Burkburnett ISD Apply online at www.TexasRentHouses.com Call or text for more information (940)468-3809 (RLNE5924886)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3414 Barrett
3414 Barrett Pl, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$935
1887 sqft
3414 Barrett - 830011.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2708 Roanoke Drive
2708 Roanoke Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Nice Home near SAFB - Adorable - Updated Home Ready for Move In!! @-@ SPECIAL!! Get $100 monthly discount when you pay rent on or before the first of each month!@-@ 3 Bedrooms 1.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1801 EDEN LANE
1801 Eden Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
Check it out - it really is this clean and this ready for the next tenant. Recent paint, flooring, counter tops, appliances, lights & more.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8 JENNIFER COURT
8 Jennifer Ct, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1132 sqft
Well maintained home in high demand southwest area of town. Located in a cul-de-sac and close to McNeil junior high school it offers quality housing for a great price. Tile flooring throughout for low dust and added cleanliness.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1605 WEEKS STREET
1605 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1986 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home near Weeks Park golf course. This home has a large family room with fireplace. The spacious backyard will be great for entertaining or for the kids to play. Second living area could be 4th bedroom. Pets by owners approval.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4343 S LEIGHTON CIRCLE
4343 S Leighton Cir, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2230 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath home in great neighborhood. Huge kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and refrigerator. Large isolated master bedroom with walk in shower in master bath. Privacy fenced yard with sprinklers.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4736 CAPE COD DRIVE
4736 Cape Cod Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
998 sqft
Move-in ready rental home in McNiel/Rider school zone. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is available now. Spacious kitchen/dining area and a covered patio with a large backyard. No smoking. Pets upon approval. Rent increase $25/month with a pet. NO CATS.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2411 A LOU LANE
2411 Lou Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1914 sqft
Great condition large patio home on private cul-de-sac near MSU. Recent updates include interior paint, light fixtures and carpet in the bedrooms. Handsome laminate flooring in living/dining with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
502 GLENDALE STREET
502 Glendale St, Burkburnett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1068 sqft
Totally remodeled Burkburnett home for lease. New windows, fresh paint, new lighting, fixtures, fans, countertops and appliances, plus new flooring and refinished hardwood flooring. No carpet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5110 PARKLANE DRIVE
5110 Parklane Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Very well kept 3 bed/ 1.5 bath house in great neighborhood. Nice sized backyard w/ storage building, covered patio, and privacy fence. $1,000/month for a 2 yr. lease or 1,100/month for a 1 yr. lease. Security deposit is equal to one months rent.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2232 PIEDMONT PLACE
2232 Piedmont Pl, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1497 sqft
This cute freshly painted and renovated 3 bedroom home is in the heart of Wichita Falls. The master bedroom is large with a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Right off the kitchen is an extra nook for an office or play area for kids.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1701 8th Street - 203
1701 8th St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
530 sqft
Sheppard Falls Apartments NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT These one bedroom, one bathroom apartments, located in the heart of the medical district, have been completely renovated and are just waiting for you to call one of them home.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4863 RHEA ROAD
4863 Rhea Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open living room has wood-like tile flooring & fireplace. Dining area has large center island w/granite top & bar seating.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
510 S Electra
510 S Electra St, Electra, TX
4 Bedrooms
$815
1500 sqft
Beautiful remodel 4 bedroom rental home. Includes 2 super large bedrooms perfect for that family rejoining together in a peaceful country setting. Close to City schools and super large yard for Pets and Animals to unwind , available for move in now
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2308 9TH STREET
2308 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1002 sqft
CH/A. Hardwood floors. Large front porch welcomes you inside to the large living which is open to the formal dining room. Newer kitchen appliances and countertops. Fenced yard. Storage building. $35 application fee. Deposit is same as rent.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1616 BRITAIN STREET
1616 Britain St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
Owner pays gas and water. Large living room opens into the kitchen and dining area. 2 bedrooms and washer and dryer connections. Deposit is the same as the rent. $35 application fee.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1905 HAYES STREET
1905 Hayes St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
660 sqft
1-bedroom unit in a very small complex. Downstairs unit. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. $35 application fee for anyone 18 and older. Deposit is the same as rent. No pets, no smoking.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2701 TAFT BOULEVARD
2701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1638 sqft
For Lease- Rent $1550/ Deposit $1550. No smokers. No pets. Very nice home in great location - corner lot w/large backyard. Beautiful hardwoods. Nicely remodeled kitchen. Stackable washer & dryer provided. Deposit must accompany application.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wichita County area include Cameron University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lawton, Wichita Falls, Duncan, Bowie, and Iowa Park have apartments for rent.