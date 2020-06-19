All apartments in Wichita Falls
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE

5113 Ryan Collins Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5113 Ryan Collins Dr, Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB. Open kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, dining area overlooking backyard and nice size living room with fireplace. Isolated master bedroom with double sinks and double walk in closets in the master bath. Extended patio and privacy fenced backyard. Available June 1st. A small dog under 20 lbs will be consider. If allowed, $250 pet fee will be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE have any available units?
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita Falls, TX.
What amenities does 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE have?
Some of 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
