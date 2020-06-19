5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB. Open kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, dining area overlooking backyard and nice size living room with fireplace. Isolated master bedroom with double sinks and double walk in closets in the master bath. Extended patio and privacy fenced backyard. Available June 1st. A small dog under 20 lbs will be consider. If allowed, $250 pet fee will be required.