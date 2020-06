Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo. Large privacy fenced backyard has patio & outbuilding. $1,225 + deposit. Pets per owner approval. Fill out application at rentapaplication.net/vivian/ . Due to the shelter in place there will be no in person viewings of the home. Contact me for any additional information.