Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Freshly painted interior. New carpet in living area. Will have new 5 burner electric cooktop and vent. Refrigerator included. Jefferson, McNiel and Rider in the WFISD. 2 car brick attached carport for convenient parking by your front door. HVAC updated and efficient. Very large living area with fireplace. Second living area off of the kitchen. Lots of space for this price. Requires 2 year lease. Deposit equal to one month's rent. 1 year price is $1275/month. Pets as approved. Max 2.