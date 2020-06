Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean & spacious home located in established Fountain Park just off McNiel and convenient to Kell Blvd for your work commute! This home is ready for occupancy for immediate occupancy! It offers 2 living areas, breakfast, formal dining, large master with 2 walk-in closets & bonus 4th bedroom that could be utilized for office or playroom. Contact your Realtor and move-in this summer! Pets upon approval.