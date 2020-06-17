112 Amanda Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the lovely Brittain Court subdivision in Whitehouse, this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floor plan and is simply picture perfect! Tastefully landscaped, this brick house features neutral-toned carpet and tile flooring throughout. The home offers a light-filled, spacious living room, highlighted by the leaded glass front door and a cozy wood burning fireplace. The handsome kitchen features coordinating stainless steel appliances, including an electric oven/range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. There is a bright breakfast area, surrounding by large Bay windows. The master suite features a high tray ceiling, large walk-in closets, dual sinks, a garden tub and stand-in glass shower. This lovely home also offers the convenience of a two-car garage, laundry room, linen storage and central heat and air. Under a canopy of mature trees, the large backyard boasts a covered patio and a privacy fence. Welcome home!



The school district is: Whitehouse ISD



The schools are: Higgins Elementary, Whitehouse Jr. High, Whitehouse HS



There is approximately 1,603 square feet of living space.



No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all.



To view this home on weekends & after-hours, visit Rently.com, where you’ll be able to gain an access code for the lock box on this property. Using Rently will allow you to tour the property 7 days a week at your convenience!



If you have a Service or Support Animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. To complete the screening, go to www.cpm.petscreening.com. Complete the screening and ‘share’ the completed profile with CPM.



If you have pets, please confirm pets are allowed at this property prior to submitting your application(s). Depending on the outcome of your pet screening application, you may be subject to pay an additional pet deposit or pet rent per month. Once approved, a minimum of $300.00 pet deposit, per pet, will be required. Pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out if carpets are professionally cleaned and there is no damage incurred.



Application fees are non-refundable. CPM will process all complete applications upon receipt. Security Deposit must be paid within 2 hours of application approval. If the deposit is not paid in full in the allotted time frame, the property will be leased to the next qualified applicant.



* Per SCAD, tenant to satisfy on sq. ft.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

