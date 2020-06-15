All apartments in Whitehouse
105 Crestview Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

105 Crestview Street

105 Crestview St · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX 75791

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Crestview Street · Avail. Sep 11

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with two living areas or formal dining and formal living area. Kitchen features eat in dining, pantry, refrigerator and good counter and cabinet space. Beautiful wood look floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Over sized laundry room and plenty of storage through out home. Backyard offers three separate spaces, one with shed and work area and the other two spaces for play. Three car carport and centrally located in Whitehouse school district.

Tenant to bring own washer and dryer, refrigerator, and microwave. Oven/Stove, and Dishwasher included.

This property is tenant occupied through 8/31/2020. Showings for this home will not begin until 7/1/2020. Once showings begin, showings are only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm only. 24 hour notice is required. Call office for more information.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit and signed lease is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.

*We do not accept Housing*

No satellite dishes attached to building- must be poll mounted, not visible from the road.

(RLNE4864381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Crestview Street have any available units?
105 Crestview Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Crestview Street have?
Some of 105 Crestview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Crestview Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Crestview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Crestview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Crestview Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Crestview Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Crestview Street does offer parking.
Does 105 Crestview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Crestview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Crestview Street have a pool?
No, 105 Crestview Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Crestview Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Crestview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Crestview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Crestview Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Crestview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Crestview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
