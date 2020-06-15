Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with two living areas or formal dining and formal living area. Kitchen features eat in dining, pantry, refrigerator and good counter and cabinet space. Beautiful wood look floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Over sized laundry room and plenty of storage through out home. Backyard offers three separate spaces, one with shed and work area and the other two spaces for play. Three car carport and centrally located in Whitehouse school district.



Tenant to bring own washer and dryer, refrigerator, and microwave. Oven/Stove, and Dishwasher included.



This property is tenant occupied through 8/31/2020. Showings for this home will not begin until 7/1/2020. Once showings begin, showings are only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm only. 24 hour notice is required. Call office for more information.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit and signed lease is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice.



*We do not accept Housing*



No satellite dishes attached to building- must be poll mounted, not visible from the road.



(RLNE4864381)