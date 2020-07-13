102 Apartments for rent in Westworth Village, TX with pool

/
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Ridgmar
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Riverbend Trinity Trails
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
Sunset Gardens
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Western Hills
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$939
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1257 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Downtown Fort Worth
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1288 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available.
Jennings South
The Phoenix
429 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Minutes from downtown Fort Worth and I-30. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Community boasts a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom, and coffee bar. Garage car parking available.
Sunset Heights South
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,531
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,276
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
Cultural District
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,173
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,166
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Alexan Summit is a stylish residential community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments just west of downtown Fort Worth.
Shady Oaks Manor
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$750
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Far Greater Northside
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1197 sqft
Welcome to Marine Creek Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers a variety of modern amenities and conveniences to our residents.
Cultural District
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,225
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1227 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Rustic. Elegant. Naturally relaxed.
River Park
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1565 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,735
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1385 sqft
Beautiful community near schools, Fort Worth Zoo and Kimball Art Center near White Settlement Road. Elegant hardwood floors, granite counters and new renovations. Beautiful gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
