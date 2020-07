Amenities

West University home close to Colonial Park and Pool. 2 bedrooms, one bath PLUS a study/second living or playroom with storage closet. Utility in house - washer/dryer/fridge included. Small eat-in kitchen area. Updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with shower/tub. Windows are all double pane. Nest thermostat. Driveway backs out to Southwestern Street. Just 3 blocks to Whole Foods/Starbucks. Owner/agent.