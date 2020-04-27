All apartments in West University Place
4236 Ruskin Street
4236 Ruskin Street

4236 Ruskin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Ruskin Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Back on the market and priced to lease! This charming West University cottage has been thoroughly updated. Freshly painted inside and outside. New double glazed windows. New electrical and plumbing fixtures. All bathrooms have new tile. New flooring in every room. New range/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Bright laundry room. Large eat-in kitchen. Storage room in garage with pet door. Less than one block from the West University Recreation Center and nearby to the Colonial Pool Complex. Close to Whole Foods! Larger than it appears from the street, this 4 bedroom 3 bath property must be seen in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Ruskin Street have any available units?
4236 Ruskin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 4236 Ruskin Street have?
Some of 4236 Ruskin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Ruskin Street currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Ruskin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Ruskin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Ruskin Street is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Ruskin Street offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Ruskin Street offers parking.
Does 4236 Ruskin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Ruskin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Ruskin Street have a pool?
Yes, 4236 Ruskin Street has a pool.
Does 4236 Ruskin Street have accessible units?
No, 4236 Ruskin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Ruskin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 Ruskin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4236 Ruskin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4236 Ruskin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

