4236 Ruskin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Back on the market and priced to lease! This charming West University cottage has been thoroughly updated. Freshly painted inside and outside. New double glazed windows. New electrical and plumbing fixtures. All bathrooms have new tile. New flooring in every room. New range/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Bright laundry room. Large eat-in kitchen. Storage room in garage with pet door. Less than one block from the West University Recreation Center and nearby to the Colonial Pool Complex. Close to Whole Foods! Larger than it appears from the street, this 4 bedroom 3 bath property must be seen in person.