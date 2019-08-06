All apartments in West University Place
4206 Emory Ave

4206 Emory Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4206 Emory Ave, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2993348073 ---- You do not want to miss this recently updated home on a quiet street in highly sought after West University! Move in ready. Recent paint, no carpet, making cleaning a breeze. This home features high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, open floorplan with a large living area and dining. The large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances boasts loads of cabinet and counter space and a fridge that stays. Both the washer and dryer stay in the laundry room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Gameroom or bonus room that could be the fourth bedroom! The backyard is fenced. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Fenced Backyard Fridge Included Garage Stainless Appliances Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Emory Ave have any available units?
4206 Emory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 4206 Emory Ave have?
Some of 4206 Emory Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Emory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Emory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Emory Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4206 Emory Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4206 Emory Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4206 Emory Ave offers parking.
Does 4206 Emory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4206 Emory Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Emory Ave have a pool?
No, 4206 Emory Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Emory Ave have accessible units?
No, 4206 Emory Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Emory Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 Emory Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4206 Emory Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4206 Emory Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

