4206 Emory Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2993348073 ---- You do not want to miss this recently updated home on a quiet street in highly sought after West University! Move in ready. Recent paint, no carpet, making cleaning a breeze. This home features high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, open floorplan with a large living area and dining. The large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances boasts loads of cabinet and counter space and a fridge that stays. Both the washer and dryer stay in the laundry room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Gameroom or bonus room that could be the fourth bedroom! The backyard is fenced. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Fenced Backyard Fridge Included Garage Stainless Appliances Washer And Dryer Included