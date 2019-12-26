4140 Bellaire Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center conference room car charging carport clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking pool hot tub internet access trash valet valet service

So you’ve reached enlightenment. Awesome. Don’t worry, it’s not some boring “I’ve discovered the meaning of time and space” type of enlightenment. It’s far more practical. Your form of peak-level consciousness has allowed you to accomplish miraculous feats of insight. You always know exactly what you’re going to watch on netflix. Every time you swipe right on that popular dating app, it turns into a wonderful date. You always know the best place to get Thursday night happy hour. And most relevantly to this context, you know exactly which apartment you want to live in. (Spoiler alert, it’s this one). You also know that the cool person below is a totally awesome to be in contact with. Go forth and use your powers of enlightenment!



Apartment Amenities



Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom Floor plans



Two Unit Finish Schemes featuring Quartz or Granite Countertops



Custom Kitchens with Custom Cabinets



Farmhouse Stainless Kitchen Sinks



Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Ranges



Private Patios & Balconies



Custom Framed Bathroom Mirrors



Spacious Closets with Custom Wood Shelving



Satin Nickel Fixtures



Valet Trash Service



Insync Lock System



Additional Linen Closets



Hardwood Flooring & Stained Concrete



Spa-Inspired Bathroom with Garden Tub



Standalone Showers



Linen Closets



Study Nook with Desk



Full Size Washer and Dryer



Sonos Technology Package



Mud Room



Community Amenities



Resident Lounge



Social Business Center



Conference Room



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center



Luxury Pool with Sun Shelf



Outdoor Living with Fireplace and Private Cabanas



Private Dining Room



Zen Courtyard with Fountain



Package Concierge



Wifi Access in all Amenity Areas



Electric Car Charging Stations



Guest Video Entry Access with Butterfly MX System



MW Cleaners Valet Dry Cleaning



