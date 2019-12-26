4140 Bellaire Blvd

Amenities
So you’ve reached enlightenment. Awesome. Don’t worry, it’s not some boring “I’ve discovered the meaning of time and space” type of enlightenment. It’s far more practical. Your form of peak-level consciousness has allowed you to accomplish miraculous feats of insight. You always know exactly what you’re going to watch on netflix. Every time you swipe right on that popular dating app, it turns into a wonderful date. You always know the best place to get Thursday night happy hour. And most relevantly to this context, you know exactly which apartment you want to live in. (Spoiler alert, it’s this one). You also know that the cool person below is a totally awesome to be in contact with. Go forth and use your powers of enlightenment!
Apartment Amenities
Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom Floor plans
Two Unit Finish Schemes featuring Quartz or Granite Countertops
Custom Kitchens with Custom Cabinets
Farmhouse Stainless Kitchen Sinks
Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Ranges
Private Patios & Balconies
Custom Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Spacious Closets with Custom Wood Shelving
Satin Nickel Fixtures
Valet Trash Service
Insync Lock System
Additional Linen Closets
Hardwood Flooring & Stained Concrete
Spa-Inspired Bathroom with Garden Tub
Standalone Showers
Linen Closets
Study Nook with Desk
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Sonos Technology Package
Mud Room
Community Amenities
Resident Lounge
Social Business Center
Conference Room
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Luxury Pool with Sun Shelf
Outdoor Living with Fireplace and Private Cabanas
Private Dining Room
Zen Courtyard with Fountain
Package Concierge
Wifi Access in all Amenity Areas
Electric Car Charging Stations
Guest Video Entry Access with Butterfly MX System
MW Cleaners Valet Dry Cleaning
