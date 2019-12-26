All apartments in West University Place
Last updated December 26 2019 at 5:17 AM

4140 Bellaire Blvd

4140 Bellaire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4140 Bellaire Boulevard, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
valet service
So you&rsquo;ve reached enlightenment. Awesome. Don&rsquo;t worry, it&rsquo;s not some boring &ldquo;I&rsquo;ve discovered the meaning of time and space&rdquo; type of enlightenment. It&rsquo;s far more practical. Your form of peak-level consciousness has allowed you to accomplish miraculous feats of insight. You always know exactly what you&rsquo;re going to watch on netflix. Every time you swipe right on that popular dating app, it turns into a wonderful date. You always know the best place to get Thursday night happy hour. And most relevantly to this context, you know exactly which apartment you want to live in. (Spoiler alert, it&rsquo;s this one). You also know that the cool person below is a totally awesome to be in contact with. Go forth and use your powers of enlightenment!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom Floor plans

Two Unit Finish Schemes featuring Quartz or Granite Countertops

Custom Kitchens with Custom Cabinets

Farmhouse Stainless Kitchen Sinks

Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Ranges

Private Patios & Balconies

Custom Framed Bathroom Mirrors

Spacious Closets with Custom Wood Shelving

Satin Nickel Fixtures

Valet Trash Service

Insync Lock System

Additional Linen Closets

Hardwood Flooring & Stained Concrete

Spa-Inspired Bathroom with Garden Tub

Standalone Showers

Linen Closets

Study Nook with Desk

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Sonos Technology Package

Mud Room

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resident Lounge

Social Business Center

Conference Room

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Luxury Pool with Sun Shelf

Outdoor Living with Fireplace and Private Cabanas

Private Dining Room

Zen Courtyard with Fountain

Package Concierge

Wifi Access in all Amenity Areas

Electric Car Charging Stations

Guest Video Entry Access with Butterfly MX System

MW Cleaners Valet Dry Cleaning

___________________________

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Bellaire Blvd have any available units?
4140 Bellaire Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 4140 Bellaire Blvd have?
Some of 4140 Bellaire Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Bellaire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Bellaire Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Bellaire Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Bellaire Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 4140 Bellaire Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Bellaire Blvd offers parking.
Does 4140 Bellaire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4140 Bellaire Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Bellaire Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4140 Bellaire Blvd has a pool.
Does 4140 Bellaire Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 4140 Bellaire Blvd has accessible units.
Does 4140 Bellaire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4140 Bellaire Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 Bellaire Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4140 Bellaire Blvd has units with air conditioning.

